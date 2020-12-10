Lithuania allocated humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania allocated EUR 100,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The funds will be transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

On 27th of October 27 the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has published a report stating that humanitarian aid is needed for 3.4 million people living in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the conflict more than 3,000 people have been killed and 7,000 injured. Fear of shelling, violent clashes, and the threat of landmines and explosive remnants of war are the daily reality for millions of people living on both sides of the more than 420 kilometer-long ‘contact line’. In Ukraine, there are more than 1.4 million IDPs. In addition, in eastern Ukraine more than 2.4 million people live in non-government controlled areas.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become another challenge in conflict-affected Ukraine. According to the data of 8 December, 832,758 active cases and 13,928 deaths were confirmed in the country.

In 2019, the ICRC in the Donbass region provided drinking water for 850, 000 people; food and hygiene packages were provided to 120, 000 people; 30, 000 adults and children have improved their knowledge of the risks of explosives and mines; 19,000 injured were treated at ICRC mobile clinics at the ‘contact line’.

In 2020, Lithuania already allocated EUR 1.2 million euros in humanitarian aid, mostly to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

