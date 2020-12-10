Lithuania’s Embassy held a reception on the occasion of the Year of Chiune Sugihara in Lithuania

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On the occasion of the Year of Chiune Sugihara in Lithuania that is coming to an end and to take stock of series of events dedicated to his heroic legacy, a reception was held at Lithuania’s Embassy in Japan.

It was attended by H. Nakasone, Chairman of Japan-Lithuania Parliamentary Friendship League, M. Takei, Mayor of Tokyo Minato-ku, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Sh. Komaru, Honorary Consul of Lithuania, representatives of Waseda and Meijo Universities, journalists.

In his address, the Ambassador Gediminas Varvuolis reviewed the main events of the Year of Chiune Sugihara in Lithuania and Japan. H. Nakasone expressed gratitude to the Embassy and to Lithuania for cherishing the memory of Ch. Sugihara.

At the reception, the Japanese translation of the book “The Good, the Bad, and the Miserable: Ch. Sugihara and the Refugees of the Second World War in Lithuania ” by the Lithuanian historian Simonas Strelcovas was presented. It has just been published by the Japanese Akashi Shoten publishing house.

Participants of the reception were addressed by the author of the book through a video recording, and Lithuanian music was played by the violinist M. Fukuda.

MIL OSI