Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

10 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko took part a meeting in Belarusian National Technical University on the occasion of the university’s 100th anniversary in Minsk on 10 December.

The visit was not in the President’s schedule. However, according to the President, everyone would want to be part of the centennial celebration of the country’s leading engineering university.

He noted that Belarusian National Technical University was the birthplace of the country’s engineering science and creative work. “This event is a tribute not only and not so much to those who established this university, as to those who brought fame to it with their achievements,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

Samples of Belarusian automotive equipment developed by the university’s graduates were put on display in the courtyard of the main building of the university. According to the President, Belarusian engineers can work wonders, however, they face a fierce global competition. “Everything that we have seen here is produced in huge amounts in the world. The fact that you have withstood this competition and manufacture products that are on demand in the global market is worth a lot,” the head of state stressed.He added that he always treated the university’s graduates with great respect. “I have always compared the actions of certain students, graduates, and so on: you have always been the pillar and foundation of our statehood,” the Belarusian leader said.”We are going through a very difficult and challenging period of formation of Belarus’ statehood, independence and sovereignty. This is attributed primarily to the change of generations,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President noted with regret that the generation of Belarusians who won freedom for the country and its people is dwindling. “We will always venerate and look up to these people,” the head of state said. In his opinion, the foundation of the current Belarusian independence was forged during the Great Patriotic War.

“It is a tough period of generational change. It is always difficult, for example, in science and sports,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “I wish that the current generation will bring up a generation of patriots. Thus, when retiring we will be firmly convinced that the sovereignty and independence of our state are unshakable, that the independence we gained the hard way will be preserved. That we will never again be foreigners in our land, that our children and people who are yet to come feel themselves masters of this land. It’s a tough lesson, a tough future that has already begun,” he added.

The President called on the older generation to do everything to ensure that young engineers always remain patriots, defend the sovereignty and independence of Belarus and under all circumstances are able to preserve the Belarusian state. Aleksandr Lukashenko presented the Order of Labor Glory to the Belarusian National Technical University and state awards to the university workers.

“Today I would like to present state awards to those who made (figuratively speaking) this university, who maintain its image at the highest level, to those who have made our university part of the elite of world universities. Let me also present today the Order of Labor Glory, the first one in the history of independent Belarus. It will be the first one and I hope not the last, and the university will always be proud of this award,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The Order of the Fatherland III Class was bestowed upon head of the Department of Thermal Power Stations Nikolai Karnitsky, and head of the Department of Laser Equipment and Technology Nikolai Kuleshov. The Order of Francysk Skaryna was given to member of the Belarusian Union of Architects Valmen Aladov.

Among the awardees were also head of the Tractor Department Vladimir Boikov, Professor of the Department of Instrument Design and Manufacturing Vladimir Minchenya and Dean of the Faculty of Architecture Armen Sardarov. They received the Order of Honor. A number of university employees were also awarded the Medal for Labor Services and the President’s Commendation.Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Machine Parts Anatoly Skoibeda received a diploma of the Honored Inventor of the Republic of Belarus title.

“When I was presenting these awards, I could not help but think that I know each of the awardees very well. Some reminded me what we did together. Our architect said: “Do you remember how we installed the Zero Kilometer of Belarus? Of course I remember. We agreed that this was not our last work. We still have to do something good for our country,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed at the end of the ceremony.

