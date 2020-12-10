On December 11, the President will take part in SEEC meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The participants will consider current aspects of the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union, including the joint coronavirus response and prevention effort.

They are also to discuss strategic guidelines for the development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025 as well as trade and economic cooperation with the EAEU’s key foreign partners, and to make decisions aimed at the further improvement of the functioning of the single union market.

