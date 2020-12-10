President of the Republic of Poland / News / Wishes for the Jewish Community in Poland on the occasion of Hanukkah

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Wishes for the Jewish Community in Poland

on the occasion of Hanukkah – the Festival of Lights

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Celebration of Hanukkah presents an excellent opportunity to offer greetings and warm wishes to the entire Jewish Community in Poland. By subscribing to the warm words which you traditionally exchange in this period, I wish you the best of health, peace and prosperity.

Due to the epidemic this Hanukkah is going to be different than usual. But the story dating back more than 2000 years about the miraculous multiplication of the olive oil in the Temple of Jerusalem following the victory of Jewish rebel warriors who defeated their enemy and defended the freedom of their nation will be equally momentous. The recollection of those events instills with strength and comfort for the future. It also preserves the best memory about the common struggle for an independent Republic of Poland.

May the Hanukkah light, a permanent symbol of rebirth and triumph, accompany You in the implementation of all Your new plans. May the mood of a joyful celebration strengthen you in true happiness. Let these special days emanate light and homely atmosphere.

Happy Hanukkah!

President of the Republic of Poland

Andrzej Duda

MIL OSI