Regarding a complex cyber-information attack

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania informs that it has not issued a press release of 9 December about the allegedly detained Polish diplomat at the Lithuanian-Polish border. According to the fake press release, the diplomat who serves at the Polish Embassy in Lithuania was carrying drugs, cash and weapons, and Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry has supposedly handed a note of protest to the Polish Embassy in Lithuania over this issue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked in coordination with other responsible Lithuanian institutions and determined that this was a complex cyber-information attack.Please be informed that recently there has been an increase in cyber-information attacks aimed at undermining the friendly relationship between Lithuania and Poland, and at igniting discord between the two nations.

