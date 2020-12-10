Report of Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, Chief of the General Staff Aleksandr Volfovich

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko received a report of Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Chief of the General Staff Aleksandr Volfovich on 10 December. They presented proposals on revising the deployment plan of the Belarusian-Russian regional battle group to the head of state.

The President reminded that an agreement had been previously reached on updating the plan of deployment of the joint battle group taking into account the situation on western borders and the world as a whole. “Today I would like to hear about new things concerning the revised documents and what else we will have to do if necessary because the situation is being aggravated. Whatever we may say here, however the U.S. leadership and now the NATO leadership may try to lullaby us. They are making excuses, they say it is nothing of the kind, they say it is a simple military exercise. But we are military people. Even if it is only an exercise, it means they exercise for something. This is why we must not calm down. Even if we have a truly powerful army behind our back, the world’s second strongest army as they say. Nevertheless, we must not calm down,” the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that similar work is being done in Russia to update the plan of deployment of the regional battle group. “I believe the President of Russia will also be informed about results of this work,” he added.The President also explained that the existence of the regional battle group is stipulated by agreements of the Union State of Belarus and Russia on defending western borders and the Armed Forces of Belarus represent the core of this battle group. Forces and assets are available in Russia. If there is a conflict or military actions, the forces and assets will act together to defend Belarus and Russia.After the report Aleksandr Lukashenko approved the plan on deploying the Belarusian-Russian regional battle group. Now the plan on deploying the regional battle group will be forwarded for consideration of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Belarus and Russia.

