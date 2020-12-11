Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Greetings to Belarusian biathlete Dzinara Alimbekava | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

11 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Belarusian biathlete Dzinara Alimbekava who won the Women’s 7.5km Sprint of BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon 3 in Hochfilzen.

“Today you showed an excellent result in the World Cup race raising Belarus to the top spot on the podium. Well done!” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state wished Dzinara Alimbekava strong health and every success in the fight for the yellow bib of the World Cup leader.

© 2020, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI