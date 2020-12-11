Greetings to Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

11 December 2020

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Nana Akufo-Addo who was re-elected the President of Ghana.

“I am convinced that your work as the head of state will be aimed at the resolution of topical economic and social tasks,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state spoke in positive terms about the comprehensive development of relations between Belarus and Ghana. “The accumulated experience of cooperation creates great prospects for bolstering bilateral ties in the political, trade and humanitarian fields. I hope for the further enhancement of constructive interaction for the benefit of the two nations,” the president stressed.Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Nana Akufo-Addo strong health and new successes in his political career.

MIL OSI