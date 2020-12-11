Oleg Shandarovich appointed first deputy chairman of Belarus’ Investigative Committee

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

11 December 2020

Oleg Shandarovich has been relieved of the post of the head of the Grodno Oblast Department of the Investigative Committee and appointed first deputy chairman of Belarus’ Investigative Committee. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a corresponding decree on 11 December.

The head of state signed one more decree to appoint Eduard Malinovsky head of the Grodno Oblast Department of the Investigative Committee.

