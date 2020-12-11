Source: Republic of Lithuania

The meeting of the United States and Nordic-Baltic countries Political Directors, members of the initiative of the Enhanced Partnership in Northern Europe (e-PINE), joined together on 11th December at the virtual consultations organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia. The participants of the E-PINE format met to reconfirm determination to cooperate further in the E-PINE format and deliver on the commitments to fulfill the vision of building successful multilateral engagement, addressing most pertinent challenges in the areas of cooperative security, healthy societies, economic cooperation that entail this partnership.

MIL OSI