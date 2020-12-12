Condolences on passing of Valentin Gaft

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“A great actor, a brilliant and exceptionally talented person, a poet with an unparalleled perception of the word, has passed away. Valentin Gaft gave outstanding performances both in the Sovremennik Theatre and in a constellation of films, winning the audiences with his inimitable acting temperament and charm.”

Theatre and film actor, theatre director, poet and writer, winner of numerous national and professional awards Valentin Gaft passed away on December 12 at the age of 85.

