Greetings to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Russia has great respect for the peaceful foreign policy pursued by your country aimed at expanding constructive international cooperation. Turkmenistan enjoys well-deserved recognition in the international arena and makes a significant contribution to enhancing security and stability in Central Asia and the Caspian region.

I believe that further progress in the Russia-Turkmenistan strategic partnership fully meets the interests of our neighbourly nations.”

