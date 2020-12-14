Energy of Victories marks its 10th anniversary

Source: Gazprom

December 14, 2020, 12:45

The awarding of the winners and laureates of the 10thEnergy of Victories national sports journalism festival contest, organized by the Russian Olympic Committee and the Federation of Sports Journalists of Russia with the backing of Gazprom, took place on December 11 in Moscow.

The winners of the 10th Energy of Victories national sports journalism festival contest are as follows:

Best Article (federal media):

1st place – Vladimir Ivanov, Sport-Express newspaper, Moscow;

2nd place – Igor Rabiner, Sport-Express newspaper, Moscow;

3rd place – Yury Golyshak, Sport-Express newspaper, Moscow.

Best Article (regional media):

1st place – Alexander Kulikov, Sportivnaya Smena (Sport Shift) magazine, Belgorod;

2nd place – Diana Magomaeva, Eto Kavkaz (This is Caucasus) website, Grozny;

3rd place – Yury Seyidov, Gornyatskaya Pravda (Miner Gazette) newspaper, Korkino (Chelyabinsk Region).

Best Article (Russian-language media based abroad):

1st place – Sergey Shchurko, Pressbol newspaper, Minsk;

2nd place – Yury Mikhalevich, HC Dinamo-Minsk website;

3rd place – Viktor Khokhlyuk, Sportsarena.Kz website.

Best Video Report/Coverage/Film (federal media):

1st place – Anton Anisimov, Match TV television channel, Moscow;

2nd place – Vladislav Gurdzhi, Match Strana television channel, Moscow;

3rd place – Igor Prudnikov, Channel One Russia, Moscow.

Best Video Report/Coverage/Film (regional media):

1st place – Svetlana Antimonova, Andrey Ivanov, OTS-TV television channel, Novosibirsk;

2nd place – Maria Kudelkina, Kvant television and radio broadcasting company, Mezhdurechensk (Kemerovo Region);

3rd place – Anastasia Perevoshchikova, Udmurtia state television and radio broadcasting company, Izhevsk.

Best Video Report/Coverage/Film (Russian-language media based abroad):

1st place – Igor Demenkov, Sergey Ptushko, Onliner.by web channel, Minsk.

Best Radio Report (federal and regional media):

1st place – Ilya Vikharev, Moya Udmurtia (My Udmurtia) television and radio broadcasting company, Izhevsk (Republic of Udmurtia);

2nd place – Nikol Shklyarskaya, Baltiysky Bereg (Baltic Shore) television and radio broadcasting company, Sosnovy Bor (Leningrad Region);

3rd place – Lilia Shakirova, Trofim Tatarnikov, Tagir Khalikov, Sputnik FM radio channel, Ufa.

Best Photo Report/Coverage (federal media):

1st place – Yury Kuzmin, KHL website, Moscow;

2nd place – Valery Sharifulin, TASS news agency, Moscow;

3rd place – Mikhail Sinitsyn, Rossiyskaya Gazeta (Russian Newspaper), Moscow.

Best Photo Report/Coverage (regional media):

1st place – Andrey Chepakin, Peterburgsky Dnevnik (St. Petersburg Diary) newspaper, St. Petersburg;

2nd place – Alexander Lukin, Metro weekly newspaper, Novosibirsk;

3rd place – Roman Kruchinin, SA-extrememedia website, Kazan.

Best Photo Report/Coverage (Russian-language media based abroad):

1st place – Denis Kostyuchenko, BelTA agency;

2nd place – Kirill Kudryavtsev, Agence France-Presse news agency;

3rd place – Evgeny Tumashov, Biathlonworld.com website.

Future of Sports Journalism:

1st place – Anastasia Samokhvalova, Snezhana Khatypova, Serebryany Mars (Silver Mars) children’s media studio, Lugansk;

2nd place – Regina Zykova, Soyuz Pechatnikov (Pressmen Union) website, St. Petersburg;

3rd place – Evelina Valova, Dmitry Vakhrushev, First City School Television/Udmurtia television channel, Izhevsk.

The Jubilee Special Prize was awarded to Vasily Konov, Russian journalist, TV presenter and sportscaster.

This year, the Special Prize for Contribution to Sports Journalism went to Yury Rozanov, famous Russian TV sportscaster.

The Patriarch Special Prize was given to Nikolai Dolgopolov, President of the Federation of Sports Journalists of Russia, author, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Rossiyskaya Gazeta and Vice President of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

Background

The 1st Energy of Victories national sports journalism festival contest was organized by Gazprom in 2011 within the Gazprom 2014 project. Since then, over 2,300 journalists from all Russian regions and 21 foreign countries have participated in the contest.

The 10th Energy of Victories festival contest was organized by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Federation of Sports Journalists of Russia, with Gazprom as a general partner. This contest involved 317 journalists from 63 Russian regions and 11 countries within and beyond the former Soviet Union.

Close collaboration between Gazprom and the ROC began with the signing of a long-term cooperation program in 2001. Gazprom provided the ROC with financial support in training Russian athletes for the Olympic Games in Salt Lake City (2002), Athens (2004), London (2012), and Sochi (2014). Gazprom also built unique industrial facilities and sports venues in the lead-up to the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

On October 23, 2014, Gazprom and the ROC signed the Memorandum of Cooperation. Gazprom was named as a general sponsor of the Russian Olympic team and provided it with support in preparation for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Pyeongchang (2018).

