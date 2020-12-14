Executive Order on 100th anniversary of Tupolev design bureau

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In light of the upcoming 100th anniversary of Tupolev Public Joint Stock Company in 2022, the President has signed an executive order on events devoted to the celebration of this date.

Corresponding instructions have been issued to the Government of the Russian Federation.

It was recommended that bodies of state power of the Russian Federation contribute to the organisation and holding of events devoted to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Tupolev PJSC.

* * *

Tupolev PJSC is a leading Russian company in the design, manufacture and testing of various types of aircraft, the creation and implementation of new aircraft manufacturing technology, as well as for maintenance and post-sale support. It is part of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

Tupolev PJSC carries on the traditions of the enterprise founded in 1922 by Andrey Tupolev, an outstanding aircraft designer and organiser of the Russian aviation industry. The Tupolev Experimental Design Bureau has created about 300 models and versions of aircraft, more than 40 of which have been mass produced, including the Tu-104 and Tu-114 passenger liners. In all, over 18,000 Tupolev aircraft have been manufactured since 1923, and about a thousand of them have been exported to 20 countries. Some 280 world records in flight range and load capacity have been set by Tupolev aircraft.

MIL OSI