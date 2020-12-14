More German MPs are godparents for Belarusian political prisoners

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

As part of the solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou of Libereco, Sandra Bubendorfer-Licht (FDP), Oliver Luksic (FDP) and Marja-Liisa Völlers (SPD) have taken over a godparenthood for political prisoners Mikhail Kalishuk, Yahor Kanetski and Andrei Papou.

Mikhail Kalishuk was detained and beaten by police on August 10 in Brest. On August 11, Mikhail was released. On August 31, he was re-arrested on suspicion of involvement in riots. He is being charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Sandra Bubendorfer-Licht, member of the German Bundestag

Sandra Bubendorfer-Licht, member of the German Bundestag, has taken over a godparenthood for Mikhail Kalishuk and stated: “My greatest respect and admiration goes to the people from Belarus, whose courage to be free is greater than the fear of Lukashenka and his thugs. For almost four months now, many have been risking their economic existence, their health, their life for a self-determined future. One of those who had to pay a high price is Mikhail Kalishuk. Mikhail was subjected to massive police violence and has been a political prisoner of the illegitimate regime for 3 months and 4 days. Germany and Europe stand on the side of Mikhail and the entire democracy movement in Belarus. Жыве Беларусь!”

Yahor Kanetski is a student of the Faculty of Biology of the Belarusian State University, member of the Belarusian Students Association and activist of the Free Trade Union. He was detained on November 12 as part of a criminal case under Article 342 of the Belarusian Criminal Code for having disturbed public order.

Oliver Luksic, Member of the German Bundestag

Oliver Luksic, Member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Yahor Kanetski and stated: “What is happening in Belarus is outrageous: election rigging, suppression of the press and freedom of expression, mass arrests of opposition members and civil rights activists. But repression will not stop the people’s desire for change. The EU and Germany must not stand idly by and watch the government’s reckless behaviour. Belarusian civil society urgently needs help. As a representative, I am therefore taking on the godparenthood for one of the political prisoners, Yahor Kanetski, and will campaign for his release.”

Andrei Papou is charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Marja-Liisa Völlers, Member of the German Bundestag

Marja-Liisa Völlers, Member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Andrei Papou. On this occasion she stated: “We see what is happening in your country! And we utterly condemn what Mr Lukashenka is doing there. I admire the courage and strength with which Andrei Papou and all his fellow citizens are fighting for freedom and democracy at the risk of their lives. The opposition movement in Belarus deserves all our solidarity and support. Do not give up! #WeStandBYyou”.

MIL OSI