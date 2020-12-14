Moscow Exchange welcomes O`KEY Group to Equities Market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 14 December 2020, Moscow Exchange launched trading in Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) of O`KEY Group S.A., one of Russia’s leading food retailers.

The GDRs trade under the ticker “OKEY” and have joined the Level 1 quotation list, with quotation and settlement in Russian roubles.

The listing ceremony was attended by Oleg Viyugin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Moscow Exchange, and Armin Burger, CEO of O`KEY Group.

Commenting on the listing, Oleg Viyugin said:

“This year, Moscow Exchange has attracted a dozen new listings from across various sectors of the Russian economy. The emergence of these new issuers is changing the structure of the Russian market, and increasing the share of companies from non-extractives industries. Today, we are pleased to welcome O`KEY, one of the largest food retailers in Russia, to Moscow Exchange. This offers an additional opportunity for the more than eight million Russian individual investors who trade on Moscow Exchange to further diversify their portfolios. We wish O`KEY every success as a public company on Moscow Exchange.”

Armin Burger, CEO of O’KEY Group, said:

“The listing of our GDRs on Moscow Exchange is an important milestone for O`KEY that will expand the Company’s investor base and boost the liquidity of O`KEY’s traded securities. We are pleased that our customers, who are well acquainted with O`KEY and DA! brands, can now become our shareholders by acquiring the Company’s GDRs on the largest Russian stock exchange. O’KEY Group continues to expand its business and maintain a strong financial position on the back of a high-quality business model that leverages the synergies of the next-generation O`KEY hypermarket format, modern DA! discounters and one of the leading online food retail platforms in Russia. Our team sees significant potential for further growth of the Group’s business and is committed to delivering shareholder value.”

O’KEY Group S.A. is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O’KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand. Its first hypermarket was opened in St. Petersburg in 2002. As of the end of the 3Q 2020, the Group operated 182 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 105 discounters). O’KEY was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia. In 2019, Group’s revenue totalled RUB 165.1 billion, while EBITDA was RUB 14.1 billion and net income was RUB 747 million. The O’KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd – 44.8%, GSU Ltd – 29.5%, free float – 25.7%. O’KEY Group GDRs are also traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE).

