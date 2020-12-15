Condolences to family and friends of People’s Artist of the RSFSR Valentin Gaft

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

12 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to the family and friends of People’s Artist of the RSFSR Valentin Gaft who died at 85.

“The creative work of Valentin Iosifovich [Gaft] is known and appreciated in Belarus. Thanks to the outstanding talent, he had millions of fans and reached great success,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that the extraordinary talent and commitment of the artist were respected by the professional community and the audience. “The master’s works are the entire era in the development of modern theater and cinema. Blessed memory about him will always live in our hearts,” the President said.

MIL OSI