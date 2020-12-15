Executive Order awarding Boris Gryzlov the Order for Services to the Fatherland, I degree

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President signed an Executive Order awarding Plenipotentiary Representative of the Russian Federation in the Contact Group on settlement in Ukraine and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation Boris Gryzlov Gryzlov Boris the Order for Services to the Fatherland, I degree, for his outstanding achievements in strengthening Russian statehood and pursuing the foreign policy of the Russian Federation, as well as for his substantial contribution to the development of the national defence industry and many years of conscientious work.

