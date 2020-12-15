Greetings to participants in ceremony in St Sava Church in Belgrade

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The dream of building this majestic cathedral inspired and united many generations of Serbs, who wanted to immortalise the memory of St Sava, the founder and first Archbishop of the Serbian Orthodox Church, a patriot, enlightener and founding father of Serbian literature.

Serbian and Russian masters created the mosaics that now decorate the walls of the church. This collaboration is extremely important and symbolic, especially in the context of the fraternal friendship and spiritual affinity that has united our peoples since olden times.

Patriarch Irinej of Serbia, who devoted so much attention to the construction of the Church of St Sava, was buried in its crypt. I would like to use this occasion to once again express my deepest condolences on his passing.

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all those who have contributed and continue contributing to the construction of the Church of St Sava and to wish happiness and wellbeing to Belgrade residents and all citizens of Serbia.”

