Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and the Polish Foreign Minister agreed to maintain attention on Belarusian civil society

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 15 December, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, and discussed Belarus and the ongoing clashes between police and peaceful protesters.

“The situation remains tense, arrests continue. Lithuania and Poland will further support civil society in Belarus, as well as the desire for democratic change,” said Landsbergis afterwards.According to Lithuania’s Foreign Minister, the issue of the Ostrovets nuclear power plant (NPP) has also received a lot of attention. The interlocuters also highlighted the importance of complying with international nuclear safety and environmental standards. In addition, Landsbergis requested for support in ensuring that electricity generated by the unsafe Ostrovets NPP would not enter the EU’s energy market. “Poland is and will be Lithuania’s strategic partner. We have agreed to organise a joint meeting, when the situation allows,” said Landsbergis.

