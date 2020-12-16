Ambassador Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė met with Armenia’s Minister of Environment

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On December 14, Lithuanian Ambassador Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė met with Mr. Romanos Petrosyan, the new Minister of Environment of Armenia. The ongoing and planned bilateral projects in the sector of environment were discussed during the meeting. The Ambassador paid a great attention to the potential of cooperation in waste management, in particular to the possibility of transferring to Armenia the experience of Lithuanian deposit system.

The resource of renewable energy were touched during the meeting. “The green energy is the way to strengthen energy resilience and independence of such countries like Lithuania and Armenia”, – said I. Stanytė-Toločkienė. The Ambassador also highlighted European Green Deal, the importance the green recovery in the context of EU Recovery Fund as well as the importance of EU-Armenia cooperation in fighting climate change.

Minister R. Petrosyan appreciated Lithuania’s response to the Armenian request to provide tree seedlings which will be used in the process of Armenian reforestation. The Minister also presented main priorities in the sector of environment and expressed hope that bilateral cooperation will be developed successfully in the future.

