Banks’ loan agreements with developers top 2 trillion rubles

15 December 2020

Indicators of project finance in equity housing construction continued to grow in October, helped by a number of factors including government support.

Equity construction participants’ holdings in escrow accounts totalled 851 billion rubles as of 1 November 2020, with 64.1 billion rubles having been transferred to developers for completed projects / as repayments of loans for construction.

The total lending amount under agreements between banks and developers has exceeded 2 trillion rubles.

Further details of movements in equity construction finance are available on the Bank of Russia website.

