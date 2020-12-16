On December 18, Vladimir Putin will take part in the CIS Heads of State Council

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

There are plans to discuss current state and prospects for developing cooperation within the CIS Background information Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the political, trade and economic, social and cultural spheres. It is also intended to discuss joint efforts to counter the coronavirus infection and exchange opinions on topical international and regional matters.

Following the meeting, its participants will approve an updated Concept for the CIS future development and adopt joint statements on the 75th anniversary of the UN, on cooperation in the area of maintaining international information security, and a number of other documents.

