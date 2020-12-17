Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Landsbergis and the German Foreign Minister discussed bilateral relations, situation in Belarus

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 17 December, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas. Landsbergis welcomed the fact that relations between Lithuania and Germany had been most intensive over the past few decades. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister hopes to keep positive momentum going.

Landsbergis thanked Germany for its contribution to strengthening security of Lithuania and the whole region, and requested for support, as the country was facing safety challenges posed by the nuclear power plant in Belarus.“I would like to congratulate Germany on its successful Presidency of the Council of the European Union during this challenging period,” said Landsbergis.The Foreign Ministers also discussed the situation in Belarus and possible joint actions to support civil society in Belarus. In addition, Maas invited Landsbergis to visit Berlin, when the situation allows.

