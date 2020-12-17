Members of the Swiss National Council take over godparenthood for professor Volha Filatchankava and student Uladzislau Martsinovich

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

As part of the solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou of Libereco, Céline Widmer (SP) and Jon Pult (SP) have taken over a godparenthood for political prisoners in Belarus.

Volha Filatchankava and Uladzislau Martsinovich are a professor and a student at the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics and the Belarusian State Medical University, respectively. They were both arrested because of their commitment for the rights of professors and students. Volha and Uladzislau are two of many who have been arrested and imprisoned for their political activism in their universities.

Libereco and the Students Solidarity Alliance on Belarus have launched an international petition on December 4 to the Belarusian university directors because of the massive repression of students taking place in Belarus. The petition calls them to stand behind their students, to protect their rights and to end the politically motivated removals from the register of students process.

Volha Filatchankava is a professor at the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics. She participated in a video appeal of University professors against violence and took part in the strike. She was detained on November 12.

Céline Widmer, member of the Swiss National Council

Céline Widmer, member of the Swiss National Council, has taken over the godparenthood for Volha Filatchankava and stated: “Women play a key role in the protests in Belarus: They lead the opposition and thousands of people demonstrate on the streets against the illegitimate President Alexander Lukashenka. Volha Filatchankava, a professor at the Belarusian University of Electricity and Radioelectronics, has also taken part in the peaceful protests. She was arrested after she participated in a video call by the university against violence and took part in a strike. As a National Councillor of the Social Democratic Party Switzerland, I take over the godparenthood for Ms Volha Filatchankava and demand her immediate release. Our deep solidarity goes to her and to all women and men who are fighting for human rights, democracy and freedom in Belarus. For the release of all political prisoners and constitutional reforms in Belarus!”

Uladzislau Martsinovich is a student of the Belarusian State Medical University. He was detained on November 19. Uladzislau was charged under Article 342 of the Belarusian Criminal Code for having disturbed public order.

Jon Pult, member of the Swiss National Council

Jon Pult, member of the Swiss National Council, has taken over the godparenthood for Uladzislau Martsinovich and stated: “Uladzislau Martsinovich is a medical student in Belarus. He was arrested because, like thousands of Belarusians, he no longer tolerates Lukashenka and his regime violating fundamental human rights in order to remain in power. For this reason, as a National Councillor of the Social Democratic Party, I am taking over the godparenthood for Uladzislau Martsinovich and demand his immediate release. Lukashenka should resign and release all political prisoners so that the people of Belarus can finally live in freedom and can have a democratic restart. Switzerland and Europe must raise their voices for the people of Belarus! #WeStandBYyou.”

MIL OSI