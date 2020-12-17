The 4th Jurgis Baltrušaitis Jr. Architecture Award has been presented in Armenia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 16 December, the 4th Jurgis Baltrušaitis Jr. Award has been presented at the National University of Architecture and Construction of Armenia. Anna Karamyan, a master degree student in architecture, has received the award for her work on the preservation and renovation of the monastery of the Mekhitarists in San Lazzaro degli Armeni island in Venice.

Presenting the award the Lithuanian Ambassador Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė emphasized that architecture is the art of building the future, as it is the art of preserving the past. In this respect, the theme of this year’s competition “Cultural Heritage and Integration” is relevant more than ever. The Ambassador reminded the role of Jurgis Baltrušaitis Jr. in documenting the Armenian khatchkars in the ancient cemetery in Julfa, which, unfortunately, has not survived to this day. In the context of today’s events, it is essential that the international community make every effort to preserve and restore the ancient cultural heritage in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Jurgis Baltrušaitis Jr., a prominent art historian and diplomat of Lithuania, award has been established together with Petros Aloyan Foundation, Mediamax news agency and the National University of Architecture and Construction of Armenia in 2017 at the initiative of the Embassy of Lithuania in Armenia.

MIL OSI