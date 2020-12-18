Alexey Miller and Mher Grigoryan, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister, discuss gas supply issues

Source: Gazprom

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties reviewed the results of work on gas supplies to Armenia in 2020 and the conditions of supplies for 2021.

Background

Gazprom Armenia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, supplies natural gas to Armenia’s domestic market. In addition, the company transports, stores, distributes and sells gas, as well as upgrades and expands the gas transmission system and underground gas storage facilities in the Republic of Armenia.

