Greetings to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

18 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar, Emir of Qatar, and Abdullah bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar, and the people as the country celebrates the National Day.

“Mutual support and solidarity between our countries are a solid basis for long-term positive cooperation,” reads the message from the Belarusian president. “I reaffirm the readiness to promote all-round cooperation between Belarus and Qatar in order to better realize its potential.”

The head of state also noted that the humanitarian cargo from Qatar to tackle the coronavirus infection was highly appreciated in Belarus.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished strong health to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and stability and prosperity to the friendly people of Qatar.

