In discussions with his Nordic counterparts, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Landsbergis raised the issues of support for civil society in Belarus, the threat posed by the unsafe Ostrovets NPP

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 17 December, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde, and the Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, and discussed the COVID-19 situation in the region, important issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as support to democratic forces in Belarus.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister also highlighted the threat posed by the unsafe Ostrovets nuclear power plant (NPP) and the need to ensure that electricity generated by the unsafe NPP does not enter the common regional market.

The Nordic Foreign Ministers commended Lithuania’s role in helping the people of Belarus fight for freedom and democracy. Earlier, Landsbergis also had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Ministers of the Baltic states and Finland.

MIL OSI