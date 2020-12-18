In Geneva, Lithuania makes a statement on the human rights situation in Ukraine

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 18 December, Lithuania took the floor in the Interactive Dialogue with the Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ms. Ilze Brands Kehris on the human rights situation in Ukraine.

In response to the recent report by the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner on the Impact of COVID-19 on Human Rights in Ukraine, Lithuania, together with many other EU Member States and partners, expressed its deep concern about the ongoing grave human rights violations by the Russian occupational authorities in Ukraine’s Crimea, the city of Sevastopol and in the areas of eastern Ukraine.

The Permanent Representative of Lithuania Ambassador Andrius Krivas underlined Lithuania’s support to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, along with deep concern about the tightened restrictions on freedom of movement for people in the occupied territories because of the pandemic or under its pretext by Russia and armed formations it backs in Donbas.

Lithuania’s Representative called on Russia to end systematic breaches of international humanitarian law and to grant international human rights monitoring mechanisms full and unhindered access to the occupied territories, as well as to release Ukrainian human rights defenders illegally detained and imprisoned by Russia.

The Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body made up of 47 States elected by the UN General Assembly. It is responsible for strengthening human rights globally and addressing human rights violations. Lithuania is currently working as an observer and campaigning for membership of the HRC for the term 2022-2024.

MIL OSI