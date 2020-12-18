Lithuania allocates funds in support of the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania allocated three thousand euros to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in support of the activities of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances.

The Working Group, which is composed of five independent experts, was established in 1980. Its primary task is to assist families in determining the fate or whereabouts of their family members who are reportedly disappeared. It communicates with the Governments concerned, requests to carry out investigations and to inform of the results. The members of the Working Group also monitor and provide assistance on the implementation of the international treaties related to the enforced disappearances, and collaborate closely with the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances.

MIL OSI