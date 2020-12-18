Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Landsbergis and the Greek Foreign Minister discussed prospects for cooperation

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 17 December, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. Landsbergis welcomed the good relationship between Lithuania and Greece. In addition, both sides committed themselves to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister noted that both Greece and Lithuania were facing the same challenges and shared numerous common interests in spite of the geographic distance between the countries.The interlocutors also agreed to further strengthen political and economic cooperation. The Foreign Minister requested his Greek counterpart to help Lithuania address safety challenges posed by the Ostrovets nuclear power plant and support democratic forces in Belarus. The Greek Foreign Minister invited Landsbergis to visit Athens in the near future to discuss prospects for further cooperation between Lithuania and Greece.

MIL OSI