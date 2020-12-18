Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Landsbergis had a conversation with his Turkish counterpart and stressed the need to strengthen NATO’s unity

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 17 December, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. The Foreign Ministers welcomed the intensifying ties between the two countries and agreed to further strengthen cooperation, especially in the areas of business, tourism, education and science, as well as the inter-institutional dialogue on economic development.

Landsbergis affirmed that Lithuania would continue to actively support Turkey’s involvement with European integration and stressed that the positive EU-Turkey agenda could help significantly enhance the political dialogue between the EU and Turkey, as well as resolve misunderstandings. “Turkey is a key strategic partner of the European Union and an influential NATO ally. Its role in ensuring the security of the Alliance and the whole region cannot be underestimated,” said Landsbergis. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister underscored the need to reinforce the unity and focus of allies on emerging threats, and expressed hope that the existing challenges would be overcome through joint efforts.Landsbergis also invited his Turkish counterpart to pay an official visit to Vilnius in the nearest future.

