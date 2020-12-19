German MPs take over godparenthood for Eduard Palchys, Dzmitry Kubarau and Maksim Babich

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

As part of the solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou of Libereco, Nils Schmid (SPD), Carl-Julius Cronenberg (FDP) and Lukas Köhler (FDP) have taken over a godparenthood for political prisoners in Belarus.

Eduard Palchys is a known blogger and public figure. He was detained in late October and later charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code. The nature of the charges remain unknown.

Nils Schmid, Member of the German Bundestag

Nils Schmid, Member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Eduard Palchys and stated: “The people who have been demonstrating on the streets in Belarus for months are fighting for freedom and democracy – and are taking on a great personal risk by protesting. They therefore deserve our full support. That is why it was fundamentally important to me to take over the godparenthood for Eduard Palchys for the #WeStandBYyou campaign, since he is one of those who were imprisoned because of their courageous commitment to freedom. Eduard Palchys – like the other political prisoners in Belarus – must be released immediately!”

Ivan Bahdzevich was detained by riot police on October 19 in the village of Rybcy. He was charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Carl-Julius Cronenberg, Member of the German Bundestag

Carl-Julius Cronenberg, Member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Ivan Bahdzevich. On this occasion he stated: “The authoritarian regime of Lukashenka disregards the rights of its citizens. Lukashenka violates democratic values in his country. As a sign of solidarity with the courageous people who demonstrate on the streets for democracy and human rights, I am taking over the godparenthood for Ivan Bahdzevich. I call on Lukashenka to immediately release Ivan Bahdzevich and all political prisoners from detention.”

Maksim Babich is a minor charged under Article 342 of the Belarusian Criminal Code for having disturbed public order during the events of October 13 in Minsk.

Lukas Köhler, Member of the German Bundestag

Lukas Köhler, Member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for the minor Maksim Babich and stated: “17-year-old Maksim Babich has been criminalised for his courageous effort for freedom, justice and democracy. He is accused of having been involved in a blockade at a road junction. Less than a week after this occasion, he was intercepted on his way to university (he is already in his second year of engineering studies), charged under the criminal code and detained. Concerned about his health, his family has been trying unsuccessfully to secure his release ever since. I am shocked that the violent repression of the freedom movement does not even stop at minors. I demand the immediate release of all political prisoners and a new political beginning: Maksim Babich and the citizens of Belarus deserve a free democracy with a constitutional state that guarantees human rights!”

