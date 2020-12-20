Congratulations on Security Agency Worker’s Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President laid flowers at the monument erected to commemorate the centenary of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service and congratulated current and former officers of the Russian special services on their professional holiday.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Comrade officers, colleagues, veterans,

I congratulate you on Security Agency Worker’s Day.

I wish success to those who defend Russia from external and internal threats, stand for our sovereignty and national interests and for whom the security and wellbeing of the Motherland have been and will always be a lifelong commitment.

Today is a holiday for all state bodies and special services whose job is to ensure the nation’s security. But we have gathered here at the Foreign Intelligence Service headquarters because today this service celebrates an anniversary – 100 years since its establishment. On this great occasion, I would like to sincerely congratulate all those who have worked and who continue to work in this key area, one that is crucial for the state. I would also like to greet those who have recently chosen this predestination, which is oftentimes connected with considerable risk.

