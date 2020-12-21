Congratulations on the 30th anniversary of Nezavisimaya Gazeta

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This anniversary is a great occasion to look back on the eventful history of Nezavisimaya Gazeta and those who worked for it in its early days, establishing high quality standards and strengthening the prestige and authority of the Russian press with their talent and day-to-day journalistic work.

It is important that the newspaper’s current editorial team is preserving and developing the traditions of its predecessors. Nezavisimaya Gazeta is valued for its thorough and in-depth approach to covering current events, for its constant openness to free discussion and objective criticism, to brave and heated debates about the situation in the country and the world. This is why Nezavisimaya Gazeta enjoys well-deserved recognition among colleagues and its extensive readership.”

