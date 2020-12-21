Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Landsbergis discussed cooperation and international security policy with the U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 21 December, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had an online conversation with the United States Ambassador to Lithuania Robert Gilchrist and discussed the situation in the region, important issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Lithuania and the U.S., as well as international security policy issues.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister welcomed the strong commitment by the U.S. to ensure security in the Baltic Sea region and called on strengthening the U.S. military presence, and continuing cooperation within NATO.As regards the situation in Belarus, the interlocutors highlighted the importance of providing support to the opposition and civil society, the inadmissibility of the use of coercive measures by the Belarusian regime, as well as the necessity of cooperation between the European Union and the U.S. on Belarus.Landsbergis also said that it was important to coordinate actions among the region’s countries, the EU, and the U.S. in order to respond to threats posed by Russia to Europe.The interlocutors also discussed issues related to the safety of the Ostrovets nuclear power plant.When speaking about the agenda for further cooperation with the U. S., the Foreign Minister stressed the importance of democracy, human rights, the rule of law, a unified approach to global issues and to challenges in the fight against the pandemic. Landsbergis welcomed the intensive activity of the U.S. Ambassador in Lithuania and said that he looked forward to close cooperation with the new U.S. administration.

