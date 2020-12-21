Prices rise faster in November in most Russian regions

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

21 December 2020

Annual inflation in November varied from 1.9% in Chukotka to 6.4% in the Republic of Dagestan, averaging 4.4% across Russia. Inflation sped up the least in the Far East — price growth in this region predominantly depends on local factors associated with its remoteness from the remaining territory of Russia and the important role of imports from China and other Asian countries.

Prices accelerated most significantly in the North Caucasus due to a stronger effect of factors in food markets common for Russia in general. For details on inflation in Russian regions, please refer to information and analytical materials available on the Bank of Russia website.

