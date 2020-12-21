Suspension of passenger flights from the United Kingdom

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On December 20, the Government of Lithuania has decided to suspend all passenger flights from the United Kingdom during an extraordinary meeting. The ban took effect on 21 December 04:00 and will last until 31 December 24:00.

Flights to the United Kingdom can continue to operate.

All three Baltic states have unanimously agreed to stop all passenger flights from the United Kingdom.

‘We are responding in a coordinated way to new information from the United Kingdom. Our health care system is already on the brink of collapse; therefore, we make quick decisions that, we know, are not pleasant for our citizens who have intended to return to Lithuania. Better tough and prompt decisions now than overdue ones. We aim to protect the Lithuanian population and the health care system,’ said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

A proposal to suspend flights from the United Kingdom was submitted to the Lithuanian Government today by the Government Emergency Commission headed by Minister of the Interior Agnė Bilotaitė, having assessed the situation in the United Kingdom due to the mutation of the COVID-19 virus.

