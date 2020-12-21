Termination of Activities of Temporary Administration on Managing Belgazprombank (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

The Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus took a decision (Resolution of the Board No. 392 dated December 9, 2020) on termination of activities of temporary administration on managing Belorussian-Russian Belgazprombank Joint Stock (Belgazprombank). The last working day of the temporary administration on managing Belgazprombank was December 10, 2020.

The temporary administration was introduced on June 15, 2020 in line with Resolution of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus No. 192 for the period of six months with a view to ensuring stable functioning of Belgazprombank, continuity of its activities on provision of banking services and meeting obligations to depositors and creditors thereby.

The decision on termination of activities of temporary administration was taken with the consideration of attainment of the above-mentioned targets and election of the new composition of the Board by the Council of Directors of Belgazprombank.

MIL OSI