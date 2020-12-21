The Baltic states call on the EU to coordinate and make joint decisions on the situation with the United Kingdom

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian Foreign Ministers called on the German Presidency of the European Union to coordinate and make joint decisions on the situation with the United Kingdom, where a new variant of Covid may have been spreading.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs and the Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu propose developing a unified EU position on flights from the UK, closing and opening the borders. “Unfortunately, tonight’s decisions are very complex and difficult, and will affect many people. But we have no choice, nothing is more important and more expensive than people’s health and lives. The new Covid strain is spreading fast and Lithuania’s health system is already facing the most serious crisis. During the first wave in the spring, the EU member states made their own decisions, which has caused great chaos and uncertainty. We seek clarity for our citizens, united and coordinated actions. We ask our citizens to be responsible and stay at home. This is the only way to control the situation,” said Minister Landsbergis. The Baltic states took a unanimous decision tonight to suspend all passenger flights from the United Kingdom due to the exceptionally difficult epidemiological situation.



