Congratulations to energy sector workers and veterans

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The adoption of the GOELRO (State Commission for the Electrification of Russia) plan was a major, momentous event that served as a powerful impetus for promoting comprehensive territorial and national economic development in general. The labour feats of the workers, engineers and specialists, coupled with advanced scientific and technical solutions paved the way to creating an effective, competitive energy system within a short period of time. It offered a reliable foundation for strengthening the country’s industrial and defence potential, as well as resolving urgent social challenges. During the implementation of the large-scale GOELRO project, dozens of power stations, as well as major industrial centres in Siberia, the Urals, the Volga region and other territories and thousands of kilometres of new roads were built.

As we mark the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, the most heartfelt words of gratitude go to energy sector veterans. They demonstrated their courage on the frontlines, enabled strategic factories and sites to operate without interruptions and restored the country’s war-torn energy utilities.

It is essential that today’s generation of energy sector professionals preserve the sacred traditions of their predecessors. They have to assume responsibility for delivering on their objectives, primarily by carrying out quality capacity and grid infrastructure upgrades, introducing digital solutions and resource-saving technology and ensuring stable and reliable power supply to consumers.”

MIL OSI