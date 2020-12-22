Energy Industry Worker’s Day greetings

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

22 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated active and retired employees of the energy sector on their professional holiday – Energy Industry Worker’s Day.According to the head of state, today the energy sector is an advanced, dynamically developing industry that has great potential. It plays an important role in increasing the competitiveness of the national economy and improving the quality of life of people.“The country is successfully implementing large-scale projects to build and upgrade energy facilities, to introduce and expand cutting-edge energy efficient and environmentally friendly solutions. The construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant is a historic event,” the head of state emphasized.Aleksandr Lukashenko also noted: “All this has become possible thanks to your daily hard work and exceptional professionalism. I am convinced that your dedication and pro-active stance will further contribute to the development and prosperity of our dear Belarus.”The President wished everyone good health, well-being and success.

