Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Novak, I would like to congratulate you and all energy workers on your professional holiday, Energy Industry Worker’s Day.

This year it coincided with the 100th anniversary of the State Plan for the Electrification of Russia. You and I remember from our school years the special attention that was given to that plan in the Soviet Union and Russia. Its implementation and its results were seen as the basis for the development of the power generation sector as a whole.

How does our energy sector look now? What is the current situation?

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak Novak AlexanderDeputy Prime Minister : Thank you, Mr President.

First of all, I would like to thank you on behalf of all energy workers for the constant support and attention you are giving to the energy sector. It is true that this infrastructure sector is responsible for the supply of energy to the entire economy and all our people, for electricity and heat supply to our homes.

Today we are marking a landmark event, the 100th anniversary of the approval of the State Plan for the Electrification of Russia. It was drafted by the State Commission (GOELRO) and adopted in December 1920. The commission was chaired by Gleb Krzhizhanovsky and comprised over 200 scientists, experts and professionals. Our electrical engineering has been and remains one the best in the world.

As you have said, the plan provided the basis for state planning because it covered not just power generation, but also all other economic sectors, transport and, consequently, territorial development.

