Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic revival pauses in Q4

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

21 December 2020

Payments in industries focused on household consumption and public demand steadily exceed pre-pandemic levels. Financial flows in external demand sectors are considerably below their readings recorded in early 2020.

These divergent trends offset each other, thus ensuring a relative stability of financial flow indicators across the economy in general. There have been no evident signs of a rise in nominal payment amounts in recent months, which confirms experts’ opinion regarding a pause in economic recovery in Q4. More details are available in the new issue of the review Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

