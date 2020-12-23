Baltic Foreign Ministers agreed on a charter flight from the United Kingdom

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 23 December, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia announced that they had agreed on a humanitarian flight for citizens of the three Baltic states from the United Kingdom.

The flight is scheduled for Monday, 28 December. Further details about the flight time, the airport of departure and the price of the ticket will be announced later. Lithuanian citizens will get 48 seats on this flight.The list of citizens returning to Lithuania is currently being drawn up, firstly taking into account the health condition of the citizens who have sought help from the Lithuanian Embassy in the UK or specific circumstances. The Embassy analyses data and contacts those citizens who meet requirements for the flight.In order to keep yourselves and others safe from a new strain of the Covid-19 virus that is spreading very rapidly in the UK, please restrain from leaving Lithuania. If the situation changes, the possibility of flight resumption from the UK to the airports of the Baltic states will be considered.

MIL OSI