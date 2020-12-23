Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting focused on implementing the Executive Order On the National Development Goals of the Russian Federation until 2030.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues. I am glad to see you all healthy and well. Welcome.

Today we are holding a joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects. First of all, we will discuss our goals for the future. This is why we are working together today.

We all understand that this year has been difficult both for Russia and the entire world. The coronavirus epidemic has been a challenge for national economies and for social welfare in almost every country, and a serious ordeal for people.

These issues have been and still are our primary focus. We have been concentrating and mobilising our efforts and resources in this area. We are doing this because it is extremely important today. As I said, it is a major challenge. But it should not undermine our development agenda. We have repeatedly discussed this as well. Qualitative and continuous progress is of absolute strategic, crucial and vital importance for our country. Considering the entire scope of demographic, geopolitical, economic and technological factors, we cannot afford to stop. We have been saying this in different formats but, regardless of the current circumstances, we cannot afford to pause our development even for a minute.

This systematic work requires our joint and coordinated efforts at every level of government, across all Russian regions and, obviously, at the level of regional authorities. The State Council was granted a new constitutional status exactly for this purpose, which is to ensure that Russian constituent entities and municipalities are more involved in making nationwide decisions. The powers and the composition of the State Council were expanded. As you already know, the council now includes representatives of municipalities as well as public associations, businesses and trade unions.

