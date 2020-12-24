Monitoring sectoral financial flows: consumer spending remains muted

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

24 December 2020

Year-end consumer spending continues to push slightly deeper into negative territory, driven by a deteriorating epidemic situation. Its decline is currently held back by the combination of the soft and targeted nature of restrictive measures and consumption of goods partially replacing consumption of services.

At the same time, signs emerged in December of a gradual rebound in investment demand-focused sectors. As incidence rates normalise, economic growth is expected to return to a sustainable footing next spring. More details are given in the new issue of Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

