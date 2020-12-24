President of the Republic of Poland / News / Statement of the Presidents of Lithuania, Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia

Source: Republic of Poland in English

We, the Presidents of Lithuania, Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia congratulate Maia Sandu on her inauguration as President of the Republic of Moldova.

Maia Sandu has been given a strong mandate from the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who expect changes, a more ambitious reform agenda, democracy and closer ties with the EU.

In this respect, we express our full support to Maia Sandu and her efforts to consolidate the implementation of reforms based on democratic values, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law. We stand by the President Maia Sandu in her endeavours to establish a functioning democratic system in the Republic of Moldova that reflects the will of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. We are also ready to share our reform and European integration experience that could contribute to the prosperity and wellbeing of the Republic of Moldova on its path towards the European Union.

We reiterate our unwavering support to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova and the European path chosen by the citizens of the Republic of Moldova.

Gitanas Nausėda

President of the Republic of Lithuania

Andrzej Duda

President of the Republic of Poland

Kersti Kaljulaid

President of the Republic of Estonia

Klaus Iohannis

President of Romania

Egils Levits

President of the Republic of Latvia

Miloš Zeman

President of the Czech Republic

Zuzana Čaputová

President of the Republic of Slovakia

